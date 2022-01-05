Top IAS officials test Covid-19 positive ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Five IAS officials have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, official sources said.

The officials who have got infected include Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department, Manoj Aggarwal, Health Commissioner Jai Prakash Shivhare, Principal Cecretary in Finance Department, JP Gupta, Commissioner of Municipalities Rajkumar Beniwal, and Hareet Shukla, chief executive officer of Dholera SIR and Tourism Secretary.

The state government has ordered remaining officials at the secretariat to undergo Covid tests and also restricted entry to the Chief Minister’s office at Gandhinagar. Only those carrying Covid vaccination certificates are allowed to enter.

The government has already instructed all staff members and officials to get their second dose of vaccination.