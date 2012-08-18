Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Top Gandhian scholar joins as Sabarmati Ashram trust director

The directors post had been vacant for over a decade.

Written by Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: August 18, 2012 5:04:02 am
Noted Gandhian scholar Tridip Suhrud,a recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award for English translation of Harilal Gandhi: A Life and known for his works on Gandhian literature,has been appointed as the director of Sabarmati Ashram Preservation Memorial Trust.

Suhrud,who quit his professorship at Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology in Gandhinagar,was appointed full-time director of the trust from August 1.

City-based Gandhian scholars describe him as an intellectual Gandhian who has made name in international arena as an authority on Gandhi and his works.

The ashram was founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1917.

The directors post at the trust had been vacant for over a decade.

