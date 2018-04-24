Follow Us:
Toilet ‘scam’: Porbandar panchayat vice-president, husband booked

By: Express News Service | Rajkot | Published: April 24, 2018 1:55:36 am
After an 11-year-long inquiry, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday booked the vice-president of Porbandar taluka panchayat, Hiri Kadchha, and her husband, Pola, for their alleged involvement in a fraud in building toilets in Kadachh village in 2007.  One more person,Bharti Parmar, a field worker for an NGO who was assigned the work of overseeing the construction of the toilets in the village, has also been booked.

Hiri was the sarpanch of Kadachh village when the scam took place.  “The accused paid Rs 5,325 to five beneficiaries of the scheme to build toilets at their homes in 2007. However, the accused forged documents in the names of 41 persons, including those who were dead or were living outside the village and siphoned off funds worth Rs 43,665,” the FIR stated.

