Toddler among 2 dead in Mehsana accident

Two persons including a toddler died and six others were injured when the SUV, in which they were traveling, fell into a well in Satlasana area of Mehsana on Sunday night.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8 pm on Sunday when the driver of the Scorpio SUV, carrying ten persons, lost control over the vehicle. The SUV went off the highway road near Patelvadi of Satlasana and fell into an open well situated adjacent to the highway.

The deceased have been identified as 18-month old Yashrajsinh Chauhan and one Janiba Chandarsinh, both residents of Bhanavas in Satlasana.

“A Scorpio vehicle with 10 people on board was travelling from Bhanavas to Satlasana on Sunday night when near Patelvadi the driver lost control while trying to avoid collision with a motorcycle and went off the road and fell into the well. Local residents tried to rescue the survivors as police teams also rushed to the spot. The vehicle was taken out with a crane later in the wee hours of Monday,” said a police officer at Satlasana police station

“Two people have died and six others are injured in the accident. The injured have been shifted to Vadnagar hospital. A case of accidental death has been filed as of now,” the police officer added.