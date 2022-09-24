Today’s leaders understand power of entrepreneurship: Narayana Murthy

Unlike in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the political leadership in India now understands the power of entrepreneurship, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy said Saturday.

“You people are entrepreneurs in an era when our governments — both at the Centre and in the states — have understood the power of entrepreneurship. During the time when we started, (Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi had not understood. She was a great lady. She did a lot of wonderful things. But somehow in the environment in the late 70s and early 80s, people had not understood the power of entrepreneurship,” he said during “a fireside chat session” organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) in Ahmedabad.

“Today whether it is Gujarat, or Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chennai or Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh —-wherever you go— everywhere the leaders have understood the power of entrepreneurship,” The information technology czar said at the session moderated by Sunil Parekh, advisor to the Zydus Group. Murthy did not name anyone other politician.

“Secondly, in the 60s and 70s, India was seen as a filthy and dirty country, where you have to be very careful if you want to visit. Today that is not true… The image of India has gone very high,” he said, adding that venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and corporate leaders such as Kanwal Rekhi, Rajat Gupta, Gururaj Deshpande, Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai had helped to change the country’s image. “They have proved to Americans that Indians can be world-beaters. I think we should be very grateful for non-resident Indians for their contribution. I am very proud of them.”

Murthy said there was a lot of “venture money” in the country now. “The banks have recognised what software and hardware is and they are ready to venture finance. They were not ready in the 80s. So I would say that all the factors are in your favour,” he said.

Murthy said there were bigger challenges in the modern day compared with the time when he started off. “Smart entrepreneurs” in China, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, who in addition to United States, have crowded the market for entrepreneurs. “It is more difficult to succeed today, than it was during my time,” he said, asking entrepreneurs in India to work harder than their Chinese and Israeli counterparts.