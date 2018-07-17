To prevent pollution, Coast Guard defuels vessel near Porbandar coast

The Indian Coast Guard began defuelling a vessel, MV Henry, that ran aground near Porbandar at 8.30 am on Monday.

The vessel — which was caught with smuggled narcotics on the high seas — was shifted temporarily to inner anchorage on July 14 to make way for an inbound vessel at Porbandar. However, it drifted after the anchor cable gave way and ran aground about 400 m west-south-west of the old lighthouse outside Porbandar harbour, an official statement said.

Though there was no immediate threat, the Coast Guard began defuelling the ship, which contains 230 kl of high-speed diesel. “Though this vessel did not pose any threat to the navigational safety, the potent threat of oil pollution continued to loom over the pristine coast of Gujarat as it houses about 230 kilolitre of high-speed diesel on-board,” the ICG said. This activity is expected to continue for 36-48 hours. Last July, the vessel MV Henry was caught by the Coast Guard for carrying 1,500 kg heroin.

