scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

To pay tributes to Elaben Bhatt, Hillary Clinton to visit Ahmedabad on Sunday

The former first lady will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on February 5 and 6 during which she will also travel to Surendranagar to meet salt pan workers.

According to a tentative plan, Hilary Clinton will visit Bhatt’s house and SEWA office on February 5. This will be her third visit to SEWA—after 1995 and 2018. (File)
Listen to this article
To pay tributes to Elaben Bhatt, Hillary Clinton to visit Ahmedabad on Sunday
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will visit Ahmedabad Sunday to pay tributes to Elaben Bhatt, social worker and the founder of Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), who passed away in November last year.

The former first lady will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on February 5 and 6 during which she will also travel to Surendranagar to meet salt pan workers.

According to a tentative plan, Clinton will visit Bhatt’s house and SEWA office on February 5. This will be her third visit to SEWA—after 1995 and 2018.

Confirming the schedule, SEWA’s Rashim Bedi who is coordinating Clinton’s visit, told The Indian Express, “On February 5 afternoon, Hillary Clinton will first pay tributes to Elaben Bhatt with whom she was in touch since her first visit to her house in the 1990s. Later in the evening, she will visit the SEWA Reception Centre near Victoria Garden in Ahmedabad.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
More from Ahmedabad

Clinton will later dedicate a plaque to commemorate the first meeting Bhatt had in Victoria Garden, located across the street from the SEWA Reception centre, with women street vendors on April 12, 1972, that laid the foundation of SEWA, now a global movement. Bhatt had, in April 2022 planted a banyan tree in this garden to mark the 50 years of SEWA.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:12 IST
Next Story

Ukraine steps up efforts to exclude Russia from Olympics

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close