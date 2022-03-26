‘To improve agency’s conviction rate’ 20 law officers of CBI complete capacity-building exercise at RRU

As many as 20 law officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in the presence of CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, completed their week-long “capacity building” exercise, aimed at improving the overall conviction rate of the CBI, at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Dahegam of Gandhinagar on Friday, .

According to RRU officials, the training session — a first of its kind — was held after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the RRU and CBI. The objective of the week-long session was to train the law officers in Prevention of Corruption Act, Money Laundering Act, cyber laws as well as polygraph and brain mapping tests.

The law officers of the CBI consisting assistant public prosecutors and public prosecutors attended the week-long session where the objective was to improve the conviction rate with the help of modern and scientific techniques. The law officers of the CBI consisting assistant public prosecutors and public prosecutors attended the week-long session where the objective was to improve the conviction rate with the help of modern and scientific techniques.

“The law officers of the CBI consisting assistant public prosecutors and public prosecutors attended the week-long session where the objective was to improve the conviction rate with the help of modern and scientific techniques. The training session was divided into three tiers-relevant provisions of the law which come under the jurisdiction of CBI, cyber laws and digital forensics and technical sessions with visits to forensic labs to understand various deceptive techniques such as brain mapping and polygraph tests,” said Apoorva Mathur, assistant director of the School of Security, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, RRU.

“There are changes in the crimes and laws happening on a daily basis which the law officers need to be aware of. This is for the first time at RRU that we training prosecutors instead of investigators,” Mathur added.

“The senior public prosecutors of the CBI were trained by the RRU for a week where more than a dozen resource persons such as retired judges, academicians and counsels interacted with them at the RRU campus,” said Dr A K Tripathi, director, School of Security, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, RRU.