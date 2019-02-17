Gujarat: To help increase conviction rate, govt sets ball rolling for setting up Directorate of Prosecution

To increase the conviction rate in criminal cases, the state government has initiated the process to set up a Directorate of Prosecution in the state as per the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The post of Director (Prosecution) has been lying dormant for some time, and now the government has formed a committee of senior officers of Home, Legal and Legislation departments to revive the post and set up a full-fledged Directorate of Prosecution. The committee has submitted a report to the government for its consideration.

“Under the amended Section 25 (A) of the CrPC, the state government can set up a Directorate of Prosecution consisting of Director (Prosecution) and as many Deputy Directors as it may see fit,” said a senior officer, associated with the development.

According to sources, the committee has senior officers from the departments of Home, Legal and Legislation department like Law secretary (in-charge) Milan Dave, Home Secretary Brajesh Kumar Jha and Legislation Secretary K M Lala. Formed recently, the committee is being headed by Lala.

“One of the main objectives of setting up this directorate is to increase conviction rate of criminal cases. It will include overall supervision of all the prosecutors and the quality of investigation of the cases,” said a senior officer.

The Directorate is likely to be under the administrative control of the Home Department and is likely to have control over all the public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors, assistant public prosecutors and special public prosecutors in the state. The Advocate General will not fall under the Directorate while performing duties as a public prosecutor.

“So far, there is no centralised mechanism administering the prosecutors in Gujarat. This directorate will be like Head of Department for prosecution in the state. It certainly will improve the quality of investigation and prosecution of criminal cases,” another officer said.