To help HIV+ve people find life partner, IIM-A launches matrimonial website

Female hands holding red ribbon HIV, AIDS awareness ribbon, healthcare and medicine concept. retro effect. Female hands holding red ribbon HIV, AIDS awareness ribbon, healthcare and medicine concept. retro effect.

With an estimated 1.66 lakh People Living with HIV/AID (PLHIV) in Gujarat, a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), in collaboration with the Gujarat State Network of Positive People (GSNP+), has launched a matrimonial web portal specially designed for people affected with HIV.

A team of researchers led by the faculty of Centre for Management of Health Services (CMHS) at IIM-A with GSNP+, a non-profit organisation, launched the website on Tuesday to facilitate the marriage of HIV affected people across the globe.

After a year long trial period, the tri-lingual (Hindi, English and Gujarati) portal matrimonial.gsnpplus.org, has been developed ensuring privacy of the people registered on the portal. “With the social stigma attached, care has been taken on how much information is shared. Photos of candidates are not being used. To ensure that it is not misused, admin will approve or reject registrations. Even after getting registered, the access to profiles is confirmed by the admin,” said Prof Rajesh Chandwani, Chairperson, CMHS, IIM-A.

GSNP+, headquartered in Surat, will oversee the registration process which includes submission of proof that the person is infected with HIV. Sri Rama Krishna (SRK) Knowledge Foundation has offered financial support for the portal.

