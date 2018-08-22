Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

To help HIV+ve people find life partner, IIM-A launches matrimonial website

A team of researchers led by the faculty of Centre for Management of Health Services (CMHS) at IIM-A with GSNP+, a non-profit organisation, launched the website on Tuesday to facilitate the marriage of HIV affected people across the globe.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: August 22, 2018 3:41:13 am
Female hands holding red ribbon HIV, AIDS awareness ribbon, healthcare and medicine concept. retro effect.

With an estimated 1.66 lakh People Living with HIV/AID (PLHIV) in Gujarat, a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), in collaboration with the Gujarat State Network of Positive People (GSNP+), has launched a matrimonial web portal specially designed for people affected with HIV.

A team of researchers led by the faculty of Centre for Management of Health Services (CMHS) at IIM-A with GSNP+, a non-profit organisation, launched the website on Tuesday to facilitate the marriage of HIV affected people across the globe.

After a year long trial period, the tri-lingual (Hindi, English and Gujarati) portal matrimonial.gsnpplus.org, has been developed ensuring privacy of the people registered on the portal. “With the social stigma attached, care has been taken on how much information is shared. Photos of candidates are not being used. To ensure that it is not misused, admin will approve or reject registrations. Even after getting registered, the access to profiles is confirmed by the admin,” said Prof Rajesh Chandwani, Chairperson, CMHS, IIM-A.

GSNP+, headquartered in Surat, will oversee the registration process which includes submission of proof that the person is infected with HIV. Sri Rama Krishna (SRK) Knowledge Foundation has offered financial support for the portal.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement