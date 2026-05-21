To ease traffic congestion, Ahmedabad civic body turns to Google Maps for live data

REPLACING HUNDREDS of sensors, manual surveys or delayed complaints by citizens, roads in Ahmedabad city will soon be monitored live, using Google Maps.

From the number of vehicles using each road hourly, speed and travel-time data updated every two minutes, showing the location of traffic flow and congestion, hard braking instances and live disruption reports on accidents, waterlogging, potholes and debris on the road and other incidents reported in real time by road users, Ahmedabad is set to use Google Maps’ traffic intelligence product – Road Management Insights (RMI).

Together, these four streams would provide a comprehensive and live picture of the city’s roads, senior civic officials said on Wednesday.