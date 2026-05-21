To ease traffic congestion, Ahmedabad civic body turns to Google Maps for live data

REPLACING HUNDREDS of sensors, manual surveys or delayed complaints by citizens, roads in Ahmedabad city will soon be monitored live, using Google Maps.
From the number of vehicles using each road hourly, speed and travel-time data updated every two minutes, showing the location of traffic flow and congestion, hard braking instances and live disruption reports on accidents, waterlogging, potholes and debris on the road and other incidents reported in real time by road users, Ahmedabad is set to use Google Maps’ traffic intelligence product – Road Management Insights (RMI).
Together, these four streams would provide a comprehensive and live picture of the city’s roads, senior civic officials said on Wednesday.
“The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has partnered with Google Maps for a pilot project that will introduce Road Management Insights (RMI) on selected roads in the city. This project addresses the root causes of traffic congestion, rather than merely treating the symptoms. This will make Ahmedabad one of the first cities in India to utilise this type of live on-ground traffic data for daily traffic management and long-term road planning,” Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani told The Indian Express.
Ahmedabad is set to use Google Maps’ traffic intelligence product – Road Management Insights (RMI).
Road Management Insights is part of Google Maps Platform’s data offering for governments and infrastructure operators. “Road Management Insights is a new data product from Google Maps that enables city authorities to understand the performance of their roads in real time without installing new cameras, sensors or hardware. RMI uses the same anonymous traffic data that powers Google Maps for millions of users daily. This data is cleaned, packaged and made available to cities in a format they can directly utilise,” Pani added.
TraffiCure is a platform through which RMI data is delivered to cities. It converts Google’s traffic data into live dashboards, alerts, planning tools and AI-based simulation environments, specifically designed for traffic and city authorities.
Road Management Insights is part of Google Maps Platform’s data offering for governments and infrastructure operators.
The Ahmedabad pilot
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As part of the pilot, RMI data will be put to use on SG Highway, Tapovan Circle to RTO circle, Sardar Patel Ring Road, Parimal Underpass to Golden Triangle, Golden Triangle to Sastrinagar, Damaru Circle to Gujarat High Court, 132 Ft. Ring Road Pakwan Cross Road to Keshav Baug, Dadhichi Bridge to Delhi Darwaja, Kalupur – Amdupura to Naroda, Airport to Indira Bridge Circle, ST Bus stand (Gita Mandir to Isanpur, Isanpur to Godhasar Canal Road, Narol – Naroda Highway (BRTS Route) covering some of the busiest corridors in Ahmedabad. The data will be made available to the city through the TraffiCure platform, which presents RMI data in the form of easy-to-use dashboards, live alerts and planning tools designed specifically for traffic and city authorities.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More