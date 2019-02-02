To Avoid Losses, farmers take on seller’s mantle, set up shop in Bhavnagar

In order to ensure that they get affordable prices for their produce and farming is not reduced to a loss-making vocation, a group of around 20 farmers from Mithi-Virdi region of Bhavnagar district in Saurashtra are starting their own shop for selling vegetables, fruits, grains and some value added products like chikki, sherbets, fruits powders etc.

The shop, Prakrutik Kheti Vechan Kendra (Khedut Haat), with the tagline ‘For the farmers, by the farmers, of the farmers’, will open its doors to the public on Saturday.

Bharat Jambucha, one of the farmers in the managing committee, said, “Despite agriculture being the main vocation in India, farmers do not get a say in fixing the rates of their produce. Due to increase in input cost of agriculture and unaffordable rates of the produce, farming has been reduced to a loss making vocation. And people have started moving towards other vocations leading to rapid urbanisation. Farmers are (almost) daily committing suicides in the country.”

“For some years now, we had been working towards breaking the chain of commission agents and to reach out to the customers directly. We wanted to ensure that people get quality chemical-free and fresh agriculture yields. These efforts are now taking the shape of this shop,” Jambucha said.

According to Jambucha, a group of 50 farmers have been doing organic farming. These farmers, he said, were selling their produce — vegetables, fruits, grains etc— to various customers in Bhavnagar from public places where they could do the business. “We campaigned to generate awareness about ourselves in Bhavnagar, so that people would reach out to us for their needs of agriculture produce. We then formed a WhatsApp group to sell our produce. Now, we have 40 to 50 regular customers, who buy vegetables and other items from us at least twice a week. So, only after gaining confidence of its financial viability, we ventured into the shop,” Jambucha said.

The farmers have formed a committee to take the day-to-day decisions about the functioning of the shop. This group will decide the selling price of an agriculture item. All the items will be sold after after adding the administrative costs like rent of the shop, electricity bill, salary of persons who will man the shop daily etc.

While the selling price will be given to the farmer, the profit left after deducting the administrative cost will be kept separately, to be divided among the members equally, either quarterly, half-yearly or annually.

“I have never seen a shop like this in the country. It is an effort for the uplift of our community. If things go as per our plans, we will set up a co-operative for running the shop(s),” Jambucha said.