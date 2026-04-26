TMC to remain strong in Bengal for decades, like BJP in Gujarat, says Trinamool MP Yusuf Pathan

The ruling BJP in Gujarat got an endorsement in Gujarat from the most unlikely of quarters. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Baharampur in West Bengal Yusuf Pathan said that the BJP enjoys support in Gujarat due to its “work and governance”, just like the TMC in West Bengal.

Drawing a parallel between the TMC ruling in West Bengal and the BJP in Gujarat, Pathan said, “The TMC has built a strong base in West Bengal through its cadre and grassroots presence. The BJP enjoys similar support in Gujarat due to its work and governance. Political outcomes are shaped by how people perceive development and the performance of governments.”

Pathan, a resident of Vadodara, was speaking to mediapersons after casting his vote for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation polls at a polling station in the Tandalja area of the city.

The former Team India cricketer said that voters in Gujarat are focussed on ‘development’, and despite complaints of flooding and inconvenience caused by infrastructure projects, people in Gujarat still back parties they believe are “delivering results”.

Speaking about the dominance of certain political parties in a few states, the TMC MP said, “ I have said that the TMC will remain strong in Bengal for four or five decades and no one can change that; a similar claim is often made about the BJP in Gujarat. That is a fact. Ultimately the electoral performance depends on public trust, grassroots engagement and development work that is visible to the people.”

According to Pathan, governments come to power on two factors mainly “of how effectively parties work for the people and how the voters respond to that work at the ballot box”. Batting for development, Pathan, while asking people to come out to vote, said that “people should exercise their voting right responsibly with a focus on development”.

“Voting is a fundamental right and must be exercised responsibly, with a focus on development. Voters typically support candidates and parties who they think will remain connected with the people, listen to their concerns, and work on the ground to improve their everyday life,” he said.

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Pathan also downplayed any “magic number” in voter statistics, saying percentage figures remain broadly consistent in elections.