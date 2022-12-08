scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

TMC’s Saket Gokhale moves court for bail, says ready to delete tweet on PM Modi’s Morbi visit

Gokhale submitted that he was ready to delete his tweet, adding that he had merely retweeted an existing tweet as a concerned citizen, asking for accountability of public money.

saket gokhaleOn Tuesday, Ahmedabad Additional Magistrate MV Chauhan granted the police custody of Saket Gokhale till Thursday. (Photo: Saket Gokhale/ Facebook)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale Thursday moved an Ahmedabad magistrate court seeking bail. The Gujarat Police Tuesday arrested Gokhale over a tweet about PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi, where a bridge collapse killed over 130 people in October.

Arguing for bail, lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon submitted before the court that Gokhale was ready to delete his tweet, adding that he had merely retweeted an existing tweet as a concerned citizen, asking for accountability of public money.

Also read |Mamata hits out at BJP govt’s ‘vindictive attitude’

Following a complaint by Ahmedabad-based Bhalabhai Kothari, who is a “senior BJP functionary who was disturbed by Gokhale’s tweet” according to the police, the Ahmedabad cyber cell on December 1 lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Gokhale. Gokhale had quoted screenshots of tweets by one Dax Patel, citing purportedly fake news reports, claiming Rs 30 crore was spent for Modi’s visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse.

On Tuesday, Ahmedabad Additional Magistrate MV Chauhan granted the police custody of Gokhale till Thursday. The police were not seeking further remand and Gokhale moved for bail before the magistrate court.

On Thursday, when the court inquired from Gokhale if he had any complaints, Gokhale said that he was suffering from “a little bit of breathlessness” because of his heart condition. As was submitted by Memon, Gokhale had recently undergone bypass surgery and was suffering from heart ailments, with his doctor advising that he should not undertake prolonged period of road travel. Memon pointed out that Gokhale was detained in Jaipur at odd hours while he was on his way to Ajmer Dargah and was brought to Ahmedabad by car over a 10-hour journey, thus “endangering his life”.

Memon added that there was no malafide intention behind the tweet and had only retweeted an existing tweet. “Assuming an exaggerated version has come in the tweet, it is only (with an intention of) constructive criticism by a citizen…It is public money and every citizen has a right to ask…What I have done, I picked up a tweet that was already there,” submitted Memon. Memon further added that now that it has come to light that the news was fake, Gokhale is “ready to delete the tweet immediately” and ready to cooperate with the investigation in any manner that may be required.

“I’ve committed no crime, have a clean record, should not have been arrested at all and ready to cooperate with police,” submitted Memon.

The prosecution is expected to make its arguments against Gokhale’s bail plea in the second sitting of the court.

The FIR booked Gokhale under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 469, 471, 501, and 505 (b).

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 02:39:42 pm
