Tiruvalluvar statue unveiled: Foundation laid for new Tamil school building in Ahmedabad

Months after the central government organised the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday celebrated a Sabarmati Tamil Sangamam by laying the foundation of a new school building for Tamil migrants in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former assembly constituency of Maninagar in Ahmedabad. A statue of Saint Thiruvalluvar, the author of Thirukkural, was also unveiled on the school campus.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Department of Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archeology Thangam Thennarasu and VGP World Tamil Sangam chairman VGP Santhosam laid the foundation stone of the new Tamil school building at its old campus in the Tamil-dominated Khokhra ward.

Thennarasu, who spoke in Tamil, said that TN Chief Minister MK Stalin believes in laying a concrete foundation to educate Tamils. A release from the minister stated, “Under his able guidance and with the support of all state governments in the country, we are helping the Tamil diaspora get quality education from primary to higher secondary so as to help them stand on their own feet.”

In 2020, the Gujarat education department ordered to close down the only Tamil medium secondary and higher secondary school in Ahmedabad run by a private trust after it failed to have minimum number of students. Then Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami urged his counterpart in Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, to intervene in the issue.

In the academic session 2020-21, after it was closed, 32 students from Class 9 to 12 were allowed to sit for exams in a private school. In 2021, the Ahmedabad Tamil Sangam announced to construct a new building with support of other Tamil associations.

The new school will be open to all and will switch to English medium with Tamil as one of the four mandatory languages.

Dr Shanmuganandham, managing trustee of five-decade-old Ahmedabad Tamil Welfare Education Trust, said, “With the decline in number of students for Tamil medium, the trust has decided to shift to English medum.”

The Tamil Nadu government has been granting aid and other facilities to education institutions run by linguistic minorities from other states and urged the Gujarat Government led by Bhupendrabhai Patel to reciprocate this gesture, said Tennarasu.

“Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi studied Tamil only to read Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural in the world’s oldest language. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel taught us the strength of unity by bringing all small princely states under Mother India,” he added.

Unveiling the Thiruvalluvar statue, Gujarat Minister of State for Co-operation and Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma said, “Our government will extend all possible help to Ahmedabad Tamil Sangam in its endeavour to build a new school building in Maninagar. PM Narendra Modi had turned Maninagar into a knowledge hub by establishing medical, arts, science colleges and a technical varsity. This school will be one more feather on his cap of glory.”

As per the release, Puducherry Home Minister A Namsivayam said, “Pondicherry Tamils settled in Gujarat over a century ago and made it their ‘Karma Bhoomi’. It is our duty to help them study our mother tongue Tamil in their place of settlement…”

Ahmedabad Tamil Sangam president Dr S Kavidass said the construction of the new school building would be completed by this year-end and will be inauguration by next Pongal in January 2024. “It can commence operations from June 2024 academic session,” he said.

“Muthamizh Vizha”, as part of the harvest festival Thai, was also hosted by the Tamil Sangam.