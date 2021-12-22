Time will tell on joining politics, says Naresh Patel in Ahmedabad

Patidar community leader and chairman of Khodaldham Trust, Kagvad, Naresh Patel, on Tuesday, said that time will decide if he would enter politics or not.

Patel, a strong Leuva Patidar leader from Saurashtra, was interacting with media persons after attending a public function in Ahmedabad’s Nikol .

Replying to questions about if he will enter active politics, Patel said, “It depends on time…It will be decided at (appropriate) time.”

Patel had come to Nikol to invite people from the Leuva Patidar community to a religious ceremony at Khodaldham in Kagvad near Rajkot which is the main centre of the community’s religious faith on January 21. Recently, Patel had expressed his intentions of joining active politics, if the community so commands.

During his address to the community people on the occasion, Patel urged the youth to make sure that the flame of community ignited by them through Khodaldham Trust does not go out.“After forming the organisation, constructing the temple and the campus, we will leave…I specially ask the youths to streng-then the flame of an organisation and concept like Khodaldham,” Patel said.During the function, BJP MLA from Thakkarbapa Nagar Vallabh Kakadia was present. Some women members of the local BJP unit also welcomed Patel. Police inspector of Nikol police station V D Zala felicitated Patel on the stage.

Patel also felicitated some 10 Patidar youths who have been selected for the post of Police Inspector in the state police.