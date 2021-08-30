Time to show the world that the next set of tech giants will be born out of India: Munjal

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) conferred degrees to 548 students in its 10th convocation held virtually on Sunday.

The first batch of IITGN’s five-year Dual Major BTech programme — BTech degree in two different disciplines graduated this year. Three students of Mechanical Engineering and one each from Chemical Engineering and Electrical Engineering have done their second major in Computer Science and Engineering.

The institute recorded a growth in the number of PhD degrees — 86 awarded this year compared to 55 and 27 PhD degrees in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Also, 39 students from the class of 2021 completed their BTech in seven semesters (normal duration is eight semesters), compared to 13 students in 2020 and 20 in 2019.

In his address to the graduating students through video-conference, Dr Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero Moto Corp Limited, who was the chief guest, said, “It is time to show the world that the next set of technology giants will be born out of India. We have always spoken about our ingenuity, demographic dividend, and our never-say-die spirit… You, the young heroes, will have to lead this charge from the front.”

The institute awarded 175 B Tech degrees, 5 Dual Major B Tech, one B Tech-M Tech dual degree, 155 M Tech degrees, 95 M Sc degrees, 30 MA degrees, 86 PhDs and one PGDIIT. This year, 52 students received 58 medals — 42 gold and 16 silver — for excellence in various categories.

In his ceremonial speech, Dr Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and chairman of the Board of Governors of IITGN, said, “Every convocation is the culmination of several years of effort, planning and sacrifice by the students and their family members. I find a different kind of energy in the entire team of IITGN, which is working towards making IITGN one of the best technological institutes in the world.”

Giving an overview of the institute’s activities and achievements amid the Covid pandemic, Prof Sudhir K Jain, Director, IITGN, said, “The online mode of instruction powered the adoption of fresh pedagogical approaches and new assessment techniques. Remote instruction also gave us the opportunity to engage academics from around the world to teach formal courses…”

The institute set up a Covid care facility for the campus community and their families, provided liberal financial aid to needy students during the pandemic and published 447 journal articles in 2020, Prof Jain said.

In the campus recruitment at IITGN this year, 156 companies participated and the number of recruited students increased by over 20 per cent. Among B Tech students, 73 per cent was recruited with Tata Consultancy Services and Testbook taking in the highest number of students at 10 and 11, respectively.