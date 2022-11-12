Time to fight looters: Mann; AAP names 2 more candidates

Leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh did not free India from the Britishers to get the country looted by their own countrymen, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a roadshow in Bhavnagar’s Talaja Saturday.

“Today, I am in the land of Mahatma Gandhi, who got us independence. Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev got us freedom… Unhone issiliye desh nahi azad karaya tha ki angrez chale jayein, phir humare wale lootein (They did not get us freedom for the Bristishers to leave and our own people to loot us). Iska matlab ye hai, ki pehle lade they goron se, ab ladenge choron se (First, we fought the British, now we will fight the thieves),” Mann, who is on a four-day visit to Saurashtra, said.

AAP MLA Ajit Kohli of Punjab’s Patiala constituency also accompanied him during the roadshow. “He (Kohli) contested the elections for the first time, and defeated Captain Amarinder Singh… and you don’t even know he is an MLA, this is Aam Aadmi Party,” said Mann.

Talaja, from where AAP has fielded Lalu Chauhan, is held by Congress MLA Kanu Baraiya since 2017.

On Saturday, AAP also announced two new candidates from Sidhpur and Udhana in Patan and Navsari districts in its 15th list. With this, AAP has announced 177 candidates so far.

Mahendra Rajput has been fielded against Congress MLA Chandan Thakor in Sidhpur and Mahendra Patil from Udhana against the BJP MLA Vivek Patel.

The party also replaced Mahipatsinh Chauhan from Matar seat in Kheda with Lalji Parmar. Chauhan was announced as the candidate for the seat against BJP MLA Kesar Solanki earlier this month. However, Solanki joined AAP a day ago, after being denied a ticket by the BJP who picked Kalpeshbhai Parmar instead.

AAP also named Raju Solanki, a Koli community leader, as its national joint secretary. He has been fielded against BJP MLA Jitu Vaghani in Bhavnagar West.