Time for Gujarat to lead in service sector, compete with top tech hubs: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Gujarat must now elevate itself to the top position in the service sector after performing exceptionally well across key segments like manufacturing, engineering, and green energy.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Million Minds Tech Park’, Shah asserted that if Ahmedabad aspired to position itself on par with major tech hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram, such modern infrastructure initiatives were essential.

“Gujarat has performed exceptionally well in sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, pharmaceuticals, ports, logistics, green energy, industrial infrastructure and investments. The next objective is to bring Gujarat among the top three states in the service sector. For this, tech parks such as the newly inaugurated facility are essential to position Ahmedabad alongside Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Gurugram,” Shah said.

Shah on Sunday attended four inauguration events in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar. At one of them, he launched the newly built Incubation and Innovation Centre at the National Institute of Design’s (NID’s) Gandhinagar campus in the presence of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma.

“The vision for Gujarat 2.0 will be realised through digital economy, AI, semiconductor, global capability centre (GCC) and knowledge-based services. In the near future, the IT sector will make significant progress in Gujarat. This sector will offer substantial career opportunities for engineers, AI specialists, designers, pharmaceutical researchers, and young innovators. GIFT City has demonstrated how Gujarat can successfully establish a world-class financial and technology infrastructure. Ahmedabad is emerging as a global city with its expanding infrastructure and is set to host the Commonwealth Games.”

The home minister further highlighted the emerging sectors and opportunities for the youth. “AI and Deep Tech represent the economy of the future. Youth working in robotics, quantum computing, semiconductors, AI, automation systems, cybersecurity, defense and space technology must be provided with the appropriate ecosystem, infrastructure and opportunities.”

Referring to Million Minds Tech Park, the minister stated that the project was not merely a real estate project, but also sought to create high-skilled employment, and thousands of additional opportunities will be created.

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He explained that the IT park, developed on 13.5 lakh square feet at a cost of nearly Rs 1,100 crore, would, in its first phase, provide a work environment for 9,000 highly skilled professionals. “Over seven phases, with an investment of approximately Rs 15,000 crore, the project is expected to generate more than 63,000 high-value jobs over the next five years. This 65-acre tract of land will significantly contribute to promoting high-skill jobs in Gujarat. The project has allocated 50 per cent of its space for commercial use…reflecting the vision of a fully integrated tech park ecosystem.”

He also inaugurated the Ganesh Real Estate Management Institute (GREMI) Campus. “The institute is an important national initiative as the real estate sector has rarely been approached comprehensively. The 30,000 square foot campus will accommodate 300 students in its first batch while the main campus near Thol Lake will be developed on 100 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore,” he added.

Regarding the purpose of establishing an NID in Ahmedabad in 1961, Shah stated, “Due to the pressures of daily life, many people with the potential to excel in design are unable to pursue it seriously. An NID was established in Gujarat so that the commercial potential of design and art could be explored to its fullest extent.”

“NID must encourage refinement in the design sector. While the establishment of the Innovation and Incubation Centre is a commendable initiative, it is equally important to connect young people choosing design as a career with opportunities that address their professional concerns and aspirations.”

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“We must move forward in the field of high-tech design, whether it is semiconductors or chips. All those areas where quality, nature, and interest in design exist must be explored. The NID should take up the task of connecting these areas with careers. A dedicated vertical should be created on all campuses to take this forward. Only then will India be able to fully explore the country’s design potential and encourage young people to adopt design as a career without hesitation,” Shah added.

Citing the example of cricket, he noted that even great players like Sunil Gavaskar received minimal compensation per Test match, leading to a decline in the sport’s popularity among parents. However, the introduction of the Indian Premier League had transformed cricket into a lucrative career. Shah emphasised that NID and design should similarly harness the country’s professional potential. He advocated for providing talented designers with a platform and compensation to encourage even middle-class youth to pursue a career in the sector.

Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal praised the ‘Gujarat Model’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He stated that the nation’s progress was a result of the combination of development and heritage. He noted that India’s history has advanced in architecture, Vastu Shastra and science since ancient times.

“The Iron Pillar near Qutub Minar in Delhi exemplifies this legacy, remaining rust-free even after centuries,” he said. “Carrying forward this tradition, the present government has empowered youth to become job creators through initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India and Digital India.”

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The Gandhinagar campus of NID Ahmedabad offers seven postgraduate disciplines. The newly established Incubation and Innovation Centre aims to strengthen the culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and design-led enterprise development among students, alumni and young entrepreneurs. It will provide an ecosystem for nurturing start-ups, supporting creative ventures, and enabling collaboration between designers, industry partners, and academic researchers.

Following the inauguration, the dignitaries explored campus facilities and exhibitions showcasing student start-ups, innovative design projects, collaborative industry work, and interdisciplinary research initiatives.