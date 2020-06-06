2 held for shooting TikTok video inside Vadodara police station

The TikTok video had gone viral over social media on June 5. (Source: File Photo) The TikTok video had gone viral over social media on June 5. (Source: File Photo)

Two men have been arrested for shooting a video inside a police station in Vadodara and uploading it on popular video-sharing application Tik Tok. The video had gone viral over social media on June 5 and was brought to the notice of Vadodara police, following which an investigation was initiated.

The accused, identified as Salman Pathan and Arif Sheikh, have been booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act for shooting an unauthorised video inside the police station and circulating it.

The two were earlier detained in April for violating lockdown orders and brought to Sayajigunj police station. It was then that they had shot the purported video, in which one of them is seen wearing his shoes while seated on the stairs and walking out of the police station in slow motion.

