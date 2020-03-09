TikTok video: four persons arrested for ‘killing’ snake in Ahmedabad

All the accused have been booked under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 (Representational image) All the accused have been booked under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 (Representational image)

Mahisagar forest officials on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly beating and killing a rat snake while shooting a TikTok video. The video had gone viral on Thursday, following which an investigation was launched by forest officials. It was learned that the video was shot in Boridungri village of Balasinor. The four accused have been identified as Jagdish Vaghela, Pranay Vaghela, Bharat Vaghela and Vikram Vaghela, all natives of Boridungri.

In the video that went viral, the four accused are seen dancing to a Bollywood song while holding the snake in one hand and beating it with a stick till it dies, forest officials said.

Range Forest Officer at Balasinor, DT Konkani said, “We had received the video three days ago, following which we had launched a suo moto investigation. All the accused have been booked under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. We will now produce them in court and take the investigation further.”

