Living in fear

Bhikha Boliya (third from left) at Kasgala Ness in Vidiyavalu Vidi. (Express photo: Javed Raja) Bhikha Boliya (third from left) at Kasgala Ness in Vidiyavalu Vidi. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Fear is writ large on the face of Janu Khambhla, an elderly maldhari woman as she throws a bunch of firewood off her head in front of her hut in Sarkariya Ness near Khodiyar temple in Resamiya village and sits down. When The Indian Express met her, it had been nearly 10 days since a pair of lions emerged from the Sarkariyo Dungar overlooking the maldhari colony of nine families, and lifted two of their goats from the herd of around 60 that Janu’s husband Vala tends to.

Her son Govind, a constable with the State Reserve Police (SRP) who was visiting his parents, and neighbour Govind Karamta tried to scare the lions away but they vanished with their meal in the cover of dusk. Fearing a fire, maldharis in this ness don’t keep their kerosene lamps burning all night and feel they are at the mercy of God.

“I had no courage to collect firewood on my own today, fearing lions could be there. My husband did it for me and I only brought the bunch here,” says Janu.

Lions enjoy their kill on the intervening night of November 19 and 20 in Dhedhuki village. (Courtesy: Gujarat forest department) Lions enjoy their kill on the intervening night of November 19 and 20 in Dhedhuki village. (Courtesy: Gujarat forest department)

Resamiya

Jaga Karamta, 55, is having his breakfast in Sarkariya Ness well past noon, a routine delayed by his early morning vigil on the lions. “All my life, I have milked my buffaloes and cows between 3 am and 4 am and let them loose in the nearby Vidi (a grassland) for grazing, on their own. But this has changed for the past two weeks after the saavaj (lions) came here. I can’t risk taking my herd for grazing before the daybreak. Also, I need to be with my herd all the time, lest lions prey on them,” says Jaga.

Sarkariya Ness is around 1.5 km from Resamiya village and Jaga has a home where buffaloes can be kept in a walled compound. But Jaga will walk them to the village everyday because the bitumen track would damage their hooves, “and their productivity would fall,” says the maldhari, demanding that the government extend electricity to the temporary settlement. Jaga says leopards have been seen in Resamiya for around two years, but lions are different. “When it roars, however courageous one may be, he certainly feels like running away even if that means losing a buffalo worth Rs 2 lakh,” he says.

He has offered a coconut to Ayee Sapu, a local deity this morning, and prayed to protect his herd. He pays Rs1500 per buffalo per year to the owner of the nearby Vidi for letting his animals graze.

Galalben and his daughter Vilas bring thorny bushes and wood in Rajapara village. (Express photo: Javed Raja) Galalben and his daughter Vilas bring thorny bushes and wood in Rajapara village. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Rajapra

Nestled in endless swathes of private grasslands and reserved forests, farmer Dhanji Rojasara said, “My farm is right on the edge of the village so I am unlikely to be the target of the lions. I am afraid, they won’t find water here in summer,” says 41-year-old Rojasara who has studied till Class III.

But Sama Sabaliya, another farmer, is happy the lions are around. “Let them be here. Blue bulls and wild boars raid my cotton crop at night. I am happy that lions are killing these blue bulls. Till the time lions are here, blue bulls will stay away,” he says.

Another farmer, Anil Dudhrejiya who owns two hectares near Sim Shala, around 3 km north of the village, agrees with Sabaliya. The two lions were seen in the Vidiyavalu Vidi across a stream from Anil’s field on Tuesday (December 3) and the farmer says blue bulls have not been spotted on his farm for last 10 days. But the respite has come at a cost. His three buffaloes, two cows and a pair of bullocks are harnessed under peepal trees outside his farm cottage. On advise of the foresters, his mother Gulal and sister Vilas are busy cutting thorny bushes and dragging them to the trees to set up an enclosure. “Forest staff came to our farm a few days ago and advised us to keep our livestock in gated structures at night. But we don’t have a farjo. Therefore, we are setting up an enclosure,” says Gulal.

The family does not have a house in the village and therefore lives in the cottage round the year. “The fear is there but we have nowhere to go. I used to place a charpoy in the open near my cotton field to look out for blue bulls and wild boars at night, but since the lions are here, we all sleep indoors. Let the blue bulls come and raid my crop. Let lions kill my buffalos. A new crop can be sown and another buffalo can be purchased. But a human life once lost is lost forever. I can’t take any chance,” says 21-year-old Anil who lives with his wife, a two-year-old daughter, his mother and sister. He has installed a lamp near the entrance of his cottage.

Top forest officers have been conducting meetings with villagers since November 19 when lions were seen near Rampara-Chobari villages and neighbouring Dheduki of Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district. They are telling farmers that lions would keep the wild ungulates away from their farms and that their presence in their area does not mean any harm to humans and to large extent their livestock.

Janu Khambhla outsider her hut in Resamiya village. (Express photo: Javed Raja) Janu Khambhla outsider her hut in Resamiya village. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Kabran

Gobar Vaghela, a farmer of Kabran village, and his three brothers own 40 bigha land in an isolated place 3 km north of the village. Around 10 days ago, the lions preyed on a blue bull on their farm. At 2 am, his son Haresh and brother Bhala heard abnormal cries of some wild animal. They flashed their torches in that direction but found nothing.

At dawn, when Gobar went to his enclosure to release his seven cows for grazing, he spotted pugmarks of a lion right at its gate. “I followed the pugmarks and they led me to a dead blue bull on the edge of my farm. Just how close the lion was to my cows! The kill of the bluebull saved my cows. Later on, forest officers told me that blue bulls don’t venture for weeks in the area which has seen lion presence. But the fresh blue bull droppings at the spot where the lions preyed on one blue bulls is evidence that the herbivores are not perturbed,” says the 60-year-old farmer, pointing to a skeleton of male blue bull and a small pile of droppings. The farmer has since started keeping his cows in a gated structure at night.

Bhikha Boliya and six other maldharis living in Kasgala Ness in Vidiyavalu Vidi with their 60 buffaloes and 10 cows have however, no such luxury. Bhikha claims to have seen the two lions on the slope of a hill overlooking the ness on December 3 but managed to shout the big cats away.

“I sensed something unusual when the buffaloes resting outside the enclosure panicked and came in rushing. In the fading daylight, I saw two lions right there on the slope. After we started shouting, the carnivores slipped in the ravine,” says Bhikha.

The seven families have together got installed two solar panels for lighting their enclosure at night in the Kasgala Ness at the cost of around Rs10,000. They have also strengthened the enclosure border by placing more thorny branches on it.

“We have not suffered any damage so far. But the apprehension and fear is there,” says Bhikha’s 65-year-old father Hamir. But lions reportedly did prey on a calf belonging to Raghav Jiva, a maldhari from Resamiya a few days ago. The maldharis of Kasgala graze their buffaloes in the grassland stretch belonging to one Najabhai Nanbhai of Anantapur village. But the common refrain among maldharis and farmers whom The Indian Express spoke was: ‘Each of our buffalo is worth more than Rs1 lakh. If lions kill one of them, what we shall get is only Rs 30 lakh.’ Due to undulating terrain, agricultural fields in this region are smaller in size as compared to those in plains and cattle-herding is equally important occupation here. Due to availability of pastoral land, agriculturalists also rear cows and buffaloes in good number in these villages.

Elusive

The two sub-adult lions, however, remained mostly elusive even for the expert lion trackers from Sasan in Gir forest most of the time until they managed to tranquilise one of them on December 3. “That was a three-week long non-stop effort. Lions remained highly mobile and elusive. Even the team from Sasan told us that they had not seen such clever lions in their careers,” says a local forest officer.

SK Srivastava, chief conservator of forests of Junagadh territorial forest circle which covers Chotila range of Surendranagar division, says the task was difficult. “We tried for seven to eight days to trap them in cages but were not successful. Generally, sub-adults are overconfident but these sub-adult males are overcautious. So, we had to tranquilise it in order to tag it,” says the CCF.

The officer says that the tag records location of the lion every 30 minutes and beams data to control room every six hours. “Now, we have scaled down the tracking activity as too much of tracking is also not good. It is business as usual now,” says Srivastava.

While almost every other villager says he or she heard of lions being present in some location, forest officers either refuse to reveal exact locations of the carnivores or request mediapersons to not disclose their exact location. They say crowds gather once lions are reported to be in a particular area, disturbing the animals and distracting forest staff.

A few among the many people this correspondent met, suspect forest department has “transported” these lions to this area. Such claims could have partly to do with changing versions of forest department about identity and number of lions on an adventure over the past one month. Lions were reported to have preyed on a calf in Ambardi village near Jasdan town in Rajkot district.

Forest officers had then said that it was a pride comprising an adult male, a lioness and a sub-adult and which had ventured out from Babra Vidi in Amreli district. This Babra Vidi adjoining Jasdan taluka is not known as home of any resident pride of lions. Around a week later, a couple of lions were seen in Gundala (Jas) village in Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district. Forest officers then said that the lioness and the sub-adult had moved further from Ambardi via Umat Vidi near Modhuka village while the adult lion had got separated from them. When the two carnivores were photographed and videographed in Dheduki village on November 19, forest officers maintained it were the same lioness and sub-adult which had reached there via Dharai village. Now, officers say it is only two sub-adults.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App