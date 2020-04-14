Through pep talks and applause, Vadodara police encourages residents to stay indoors

The Vadodara police has initiated ‘Sheri Samvad’ aimed at spreading awareness on social distancing, urging people to stay at their homes to contain the virus and remain safe. The Vadodara police has initiated ‘Sheri Samvad’ aimed at spreading awareness on social distancing, urging people to stay at their homes to contain the virus and remain safe.

Through a little song, pep talks, recitation of famous quotes, gratitude and applause, the Vadodara police has been ensuring a peaceful lockdown in the city even as India ramps up its fight against COVID-19, with an extension in the nationwide lockdown.

The Vadodara police has initiated ‘Sheri Samvad’ aimed at spreading awareness on social distancing, urging people to stay at their homes to contain the virus and remain safe. A team of police officials led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, has been visiting various localities in the old city area — which are communally sensitive — thanking and applauding the residents for their cooperation throughout the lockdown.

As part of a confidence building exercise and positive reinforcement for the residents, they have also coined the phrase ‘I am Vadodara Police’ to make residents feel like they, too, are a part of the system and peacefully sail through the period of the extended lockdown. Using public address systems, the cops have been interacting with residents and asking them to ensure that no family members walk out of their houses unless absolutely necessary and that they may report to the police if they witness any violations.

“It is the discipline of the public which has been of great help to us. We are seeing the public as our support system, who are keeping a watch on their family members, in their locality and reporting violations, thereby saving others and themselves. The initiative aims to make them public stakeholders. People have started reporting cases even if it is their family member… We have received around 100 such calls,” DCP, Zone 4, Achal Tyagi said. “Police is also making use of patriotic songs to arouse fervour and enthusiasm. The public has responded with appreciation and has pledged support in this fight against coronavirus. This would go a long way in strengthening our ties with the public and promote understanding of police work,” Tyagi added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.