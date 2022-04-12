Three years after signing MoU, land allocated for NCDC regional unit at IIPH-G campus, says official

The Indian Institute of Public Health in Gandhinagar has handed over nearly two acres of land for setting up a regional centre of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Gujarat.

The move came more than three years after NCDC, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat to set up the regional centre in the state.

“The procedure is going on. Nearly two acres have been allotted for the NCDC Gujarat branch on the campus of IIPH-G. The land has been handed over but the official takeover by the Centre is still pending. The regional centre will work in the areas of genomic sequencing, new virus or tracking of microorganisms, research work and handle routine investigations and microorganism etymology and surveillance,” said an official from MOHFW Gujarat regional office.

The official added that both Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre and NCDC, Gujarat, will work on genome sequencing as a result of which the capacity will increase. Disease surveillance is also expected to get better with a central government unit here.

“The CPWD is expected to construct the facility within an estimated time frame of construction being one-and-half to two years based on the design provided by MoHFW’s central design bureau (CDB). A New Delhi team is soon expected to visit to complete the procedure related to the handover of the land, though a tentative date has not yet been fixed for the visit. Correspondence is ongoing between the Centre and the state with the regional MOHFW in the loop,” added the official.

Additional chief secretary of the health department, Manoj Aggarwal, confirmed the land allocation has been completed from the state’s side. The state has suggested that “while construction can take some time, in the interim they can commence administrative work or theoretical research work from rented premises”, he said.

According to the NCDC website, the establishment of 30 branches (including 8 existing branches) of NCDC in all states and one Union Territory was approved by the Planning Commission in December 2012 and by the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) in April 2015.

The NCDC branches aim to provide diagnostic support to state governments in the “diagnosis of emerging and re-emerging diseases,” and to “further enhance the capacity and capability of disease surveillance, outbreak/s investigation and rapid response to combat outbreak in states”. The manpower support of experts in public health, microbiology, entomology and other paramedics or technocrats will be provided by NCDC, while land allotments are expected to be provided “free of cost” by the state governments “as a share/contribution of the state government”, NCDC states.

Between November 2016 and March 2019, NCDC signed MoUs with 11 states, including Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Gujarat had signed the MoU on July 23, 2018.