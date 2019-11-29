Three-year-old kidnapped from Surat found in Jalgaon remand home

Sources informed the police that the suspected woman was seen with the child at Bhusawal Railway Station in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational Image) Sources informed the police that the suspected woman was seen with the child at Bhusawal Railway Station in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational Image)

A three-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Surat on Tuesday, was found in a remand home at Jalgaon in Maharashtra a day after. Surat police took custody of the girl and handed her over to her parents on Thursday afternoon.

The child, identified as Pooja, lives on a footpath with her parents – Pappu Devipujak and Sushila – and her seven-year-old brother Ravi. On Tuesday morning, when the family woke up in the morning, they found the girl missing. After the family failed to trace her in the neighbourhood, they contacted Varachha police on Tuesday afternoon and lodged a missing person’s report.

The police checked the CCTV footage of the area and found a woman walking on the roadside with Pooja. Preliminary investigations suggested that the woman took the girl to Surat railway station. However, when the police checked the CCTV footage at the railway station, they couldn’t trace the woman and the child. Later sources informed the police that the suspected woman was seen with the child at Bhusawal Railway Station in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon.

The local auto drivers outside the railway station knew the woman as she used to live on the footpath there. Sensing something amiss, when the drivers questioned the woman about the child, she allegedly left the girl there and fled the spot.

The auto drivers then handed over the girl to Bhusawal railway police who then took the child to Jalgaon remand home in Maharashtra.

Varachha police inspector J B Bubadiya said, “We got custody of the girl from the Jalgaon remand home and handed her over to her father. Our preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect is mentally challenged. She used to stay outside Bhusawal railway station and is a beggar. We have launched a search operation to trace the woman.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App