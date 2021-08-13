Three workers dead as they fall inside chimney in Porbandar

Three workers were found dead while three others were rescued in a joint operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and other agencies after they fell inside a chimney at a factory site in Porbandar on Thursday afternoon as the scaffoldings on which they were standing upon during the repair work collapsed.

According to police, the accident occurred at a factory site of Hathi Cements of the Saurashtra Cement Limited at Ranavav area of Porbandar on Thursday afternoon when six workers were doing painting and renovation work of inside and outside of a chimney by standing on scaffoldings which then collapsed leading to them falling.

According to a statement released by the NDRF on Friday morning, out of the six workers, three were rescued and three were found dead.

Initially the rescue operation was started by the local police and Indian Coast Guard after which a team of NDRF was rushed in late night Thursday.

“Team 6 NDRF reached incident site at 11:20 pm after getting basic information about incident and victims and started the Operation at 11:30 pm. Two victims were already rescued by other agencies and one victim was rescued by a joint operation of NDRF and other sister agencies at about 11:55 pm. All three rescued victims were shifted to civil hospital for further treatment. Total three dead and three rescued as operation closed (sic),” read a statement from the NDRF.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ravi Mohan Saini, Superintendent of Police, Porbandar said, ”We were facing difficulties in rescue work because the entry into chimney from top or bottom was jammed so we broke parts of the chimney from middle and created window like spaces from where workers can be rescued.”

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took to social media , “I have informed the Porbandar collector regarding the accident at factory for the rescue work and medical assistance to the victims. Two teams of NDRF have been sent to the spot for rescue work(sic).”