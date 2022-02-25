Three women trafficked to India rescued, Bangladeshi man arrested

Police arrested a Bangladeshi national and rescued three women, who were allegedly trafficked from Bangladesh to India, from a house in Ramol of Ahmedabad.

According to police, a team of Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad Police raided a flat at Satyam Awas Yojana society in Vastral of Ramol on Wednesday night, and found three women allegedly confined in the house after being trafficked from Bangladesh.

Police said they have arrested Milton Sheikh, 37, a native of Bangladesh, who had kept the house on rent and allegedly trafficked the three women for prostitution.

According to police, Sheikh was earlier detained by the police in Ahmedabad for illegally staying in India without a VISA passport and was deported back to Bangladesh. However the accused gained entry in India again through illegal means, police said.

“After a tip was received regarding presence of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals at a flat in Satyam Awas Yojana society, a team raided the residence and found Sheikh. We also found three women-Nazma Khan (24), Sabina Sheikh (30) and Zumur (30)- all natives of Bangladesh, who were unable to produce any passport/VISA documents to the police. The three women told the police that they were trafficked from Bangladesh to India earlier this year by Milton Sheikh to work as sex workers,” said a senior police official in DCB, Ahmedabad.

Police have booked heikh under sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.