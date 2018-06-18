Three traders booked for defrauding Halvad APMC agents of Rs 3.61 crore

Three booked for defrauding Halvad APMC. (Representational) Three booked for defrauding Halvad APMC. (Representational)

Police have booked three traders and one of their employees in Halvad in Morbi district for allegedly defrauding 70 commission agents at the local agriculture produce market committee (APMC) to the tune of Rs 3.61 crore by not paying them after purchasing agricultural commodities through them.

Mansukh Lathktariya, a commission agent at Halvad APMC, had complained to police that Ashok Bapodariya of Ansh Enterprise, Navinchandra Dakshini of Gajlakshmi Traders and his son Dhruvkumar as well as their employee Raju Kantibhai had purchased cumin seeds, castors, gram etc via him from farmers in March this year, but they did not pay him Rs 23.69 lakh as agreed.

“Subsequently, I came to know that the accused had not paid Rs 3.37 crore dues to 69 other commission agents of Halva APMC,” Lakhtariya complained. After a preliminary inquiry, the police filed an FIR against Bapodariya and three others under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 114 (common intent).

Halvad Inspector M R Solanki said that no arrest has been made in connection with the case till Sunday evening. “We will first record statements of these victims and collect evidence against the accused. We will arrest the accused once we have sufficient evidence against them,” Solanki said.

