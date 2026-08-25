Three teen boys detained in Gujarat for ‘raping’ minor

Acting on the complaint, the police registered an offence of gangrape against the three teenagers.

The Valsad district police have apprehended three persons – all teenaged minor boys – in conflict with law in connection with the alleged rape of a teenaged minor girl on a beach on Sunday. One of the three had come in contact with the victim on social media a year ago.

According to the police, the two would meet outside without the knowledge of her parents and relatives.

On Sunday, when the victim’s parents were away, the boy allegedly asked the victim to reach the beach, a well-known destination among local residents as well as tourists.

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Police said that on Sunday evening, the boy and his friend picked up the victim and the three of them allegedly rode to the beach on a single motorbike. Another teenager, a friend of one of the two boys, turned up at the beach.” “After some time, they all went to a secluded area where, one by one, all three minors allegedly raped her,” the police said. All the boys belong to the tribal community and the girl is a Dalit, police said.