Three teen boys detained in Gujarat for ‘raping’ minor

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The Valsad district police have apprehended three persons – all teenaged minor boys – in conflict with law in connection with the alleged rape of a teenaged minor girl on a beach on Sunday. One of the three had come in contact with the victim on social media a year ago.
According to the police, the two would meet outside without the knowledge of her parents and relatives.
On Sunday, when the victim’s parents were away, the boy allegedly asked the victim to reach the beach, a well-known destination among local residents as well as tourists.
Police said that on Sunday evening, the boy and his friend picked up the victim and the three of them allegedly rode to the beach on a single motorbike. Another teenager, a friend of one of the two boys, turned up at the beach.” “After some time, they all went to a secluded area where, one by one, all three minors allegedly raped her,” the police said. All the boys belong to the tribal community and the girl is a Dalit, police said.
Police said that the girl’s elder brother soon started searching for her. When the trio were returning to drop her home, her brother saw them but before he could confront them, the boys allegedly fled, police said.
The girl’s parents returned home on Sunday night and she told them about her ordeal. Her mother contacted the police and registered a complaint against the three boys.
Acting on the complaint, the police registered an offence of gangrape against the three teenagers.
The boys were booked on charges of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Valsad Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Verma said, “We are trying to gather more information. Further investigation is underway.”
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