Three teachers killed in road accident in Mehsana

The deceased have been identified as Vipul Chaudhary (38), Smita Chauhan (33) and Anand Shrimali (30), all residents of Mehsana.

Three school teachers were killed Tuesday after their car skidded into a pond in Mehsana, police said.

The three teachers were travelling to the school for work when the accident happened around 5.30 am. The driver, police said, allegedly lost control over the SUV car which slipped into a pond along the road stretch at Panchot village.

The deceased have been identified as Vipul Chaudhary (38), Smita Chauhan (33) and Anand Shrimali (30), all residents of Mehsana and employed as primary school teachers.

“As per eyewitnesses, the car driver tried to save a dog that had come on the road and lost control of the vehicle. The car fell into the pond. The three teachers died on the spot and their bodies were retrieved later. The car was also pulled out from the pond with a crane. We have sent the bodies for post mortem and a report of accident death has been filed,” a police officer at Mehsana B division police station said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.