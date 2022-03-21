Three siblings sleeping on the floor killed as house collapses in Gujarat

Three children of a family died and their eldest sister was injured when an old kutcha house collapsed in the Bombakhana area of Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Monday morning.

According to police and fire department officials, Varshaben Gujjar (50), a widow, left her house at Limdi Chowk at 7am, when her four children were asleep. Half an hour later its roof made of mud and wooden logs collapsed over the children sleeping on the floor.

While Nisha Kishor Gujjar (10), Priyanshu Gujjar (16) and Anjana Gujjar (19) died on the spot, their sister Gayetri Gujjar (20) was severely injured and rushed to the civil hospital in Bharuch.

Informed by their neighbours, a fire team from the Bharuch municipality arrived at the collapse site and joined rescue work. They removed the debris and took out the three bodies from under it.

Varshaben, who has been working as a sweeper at the municipality for the past 20 years, and her children were living in the rented kutcha house. “Varshaben’s husband, Kishorbhai, died around eight years ago, and the family was staying in the rented kutcha house. Its roof was made of mud and wooden logs. The structure of the house was poor,” said Bharuch B division police inspector BP Rozia. The police registered a case of accidental death.

Fire department officer Chirag Gadhvi said there were many such poorly built houses in the area. “Now it is up to the Nagar Palika, which will carry out a survey to identify the poorly built houses and get them repaired to prevent such incidents in future,” Gadvi said.