Three patients in Kheda, Chhota Udepur to face police action for violating lockdown

Kheda district reported its first positive cases on Wednesday — an ambulance driver in Ahmedabad, who is a native of Dana village of the district and a woman from Nadiad town. Kheda district reported its first positive cases on Wednesday — an ambulance driver in Ahmedabad, who is a native of Dana village of the district and a woman from Nadiad town.

The district administration in Kheda has decided to book two COVID-19 patients after the completion of their treatment for violating the prohibitory orders during the lockdown. Similarly, one person who tested positive in Chhota Udepur was booked for travelling to Surat when the lockdown was in place.

According to District Collector I K Patel, the administration has decided to book the two patients after their treatment, under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Patel, who has already declared containment zones in Nadiad town around the residence of the COVID-19 patient as well as Dana village –a population of about 1500 in each of the two areas– told this newspaper, “Both the patients travelled during the lockdown. The man from Dana village, who tested positive in Ahmedabad, is an ambulance driver there. While he said he had last visited the village only before the lockdown, location tracing has brought to light that he visited the village thrice in the last ten days, riding a two wheeler, just before he tested positive.”

The 56-year-old woman from Nadiad is said to have travelled to Khambat in Anand to be with her brother, who also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

According to district officials of Anand, the man is suffering from a mental illness due to which the woman travelled during the lockdown.

“The woman from Nadiad city travelled to Khambat during lockdown to visit her brother and also went via Petlad and Anand. She tested positive there. Technically, they are not cases that originated in Nadiad but in case of Dana village, we have contained the entire area as precaution,” Patel added.

The district collector said that five members of the ambulance driver’s family in Dana have been quarantined and their samples collected for the COVID-19 test.

In Bodeli of Chhota Udepur district, the administration has filed an FIR against the third COVID-19 patient, whose brother and sister in law also tested positive on Tuesday.

According to District Collector Sujal Mayatara, the man in his 20s, travelled to the red zone containment area of Rander in Surat on March 30, to fetch his mother who was visiting her siblings and had been stranded due to lockdown.

“He was not cooperating with us. His relatives stepped in to convince him to reveal his travel history. We have booked him for violation of the prohibitory order but the formalities of the arrest will be completed once his treatment is complete,” Mayatara said.

The man, who was the third case of Chhota Udepur — all of them from Bodeli — was diagnosed with COVID-19 when he accompanied his mother to a doctor after returning from Surat. His mother had a heart ailment and diabetes and passed away on Tuesday, according to the family members.

Mayatara said that the mother had tested negative for COVID-19.

