Three nabbed for ‘black marketing’ of T20 World Cup Final match tickets in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad City Police on Saturday nabbed three persons for allegedly black marketing tickets to the T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in the city on Sunday.
While the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) caught two persons with 8 tickets, the Sabarmati police caught another man with 8 tickets to the final match.
Vipin Rajendrasingh Bhati of Rajasthan and Ritik Rakesh Yadav of Madhya Pradesh were apprehended by the Crime Branch. In a statement on Saturday, the DCB said, “Acting on specific intelligence regarding the illegal sale of tickets for the high-stakes ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final, a team from the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch laid a strategic trap. During the surveillance near the Usmanpura Gujarat Vidyapith S.T. bus stand, two suspicious individuals were cordoned off and searched. The team recovered 8 match tickets from their possession.”
It said, “Investigation revealed that the accused had booked these tickets online in advance and were illegally selling them at three times the original price, demanding Rs10,000 per ticket from cricket fans. The Crime Branch has seized all tickets and initiated legal proceedings against both individuals to further investigate any wider network involved in this racket.”
Meanwhile, the Sabarmati police arrested Pruthvi Prahlad Patni, 19, a grocer and resident of Ahmedabad, with another 8 tickets. In its statement on Saturday, they said, “While the Surveillance Squad was patrolling on Saturday, they received information that a man was illegally selling match tickets at the Sabarmati crossroads. The team apprehended him and seized 8 to let’s from his possession.”
The Sabarmati police alleged that Patni was selling the tickets costing Rs2,000, for Rs10,000 to Rs12,000 apiece. He was booked under sections 33(1)(x) and 131 of the Gujarat Police Act.
