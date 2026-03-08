Three nabbed for ‘black marketing’ of T20 World Cup Final match tickets in Ahmedabad

The Sabarmati police alleged that Patni was selling the tickets costing Rs2,000, for Rs10,000 to Rs12,000 apiece. He was booked under sections 33(1)(x) and 131 of the Gujarat Police Act.

The Ahmedabad City Police on Saturday nabbed three persons for allegedly black marketing tickets to the T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in the city on Sunday.

While the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) caught two persons with 8 tickets, the Sabarmati police caught another man with 8 tickets to the final match.

Vipin Rajendrasingh Bhati of Rajasthan and Ritik Rakesh Yadav of Madhya Pradesh were apprehended by the Crime Branch. In a statement on Saturday, the DCB said, “Acting on specific intelligence regarding the illegal sale of tickets for the high-stakes ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final, a team from the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch laid a strategic trap. During the surveillance near the Usmanpura Gujarat Vidyapith S.T. bus stand, two suspicious individuals were cordoned off and searched. The team recovered 8 match tickets from their possession.”