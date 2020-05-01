Three more wards under red zone in Ahmedabad

Also, till Friday, 22,126 masks, 4,081 hand sanitizer bottles and 428 banners for vendors were distributed across city. (Representational Photo) Also, till Friday, 22,126 masks, 4,081 hand sanitizer bottles and 428 banners for vendors were distributed across city. (Representational Photo)

With a rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has declared three more wards as red zones, taking the total number red zone wards in the city to nine.

Saraspur-Rakhiyal in the north zone, Asarwa in the central zone and Gomtipur in the east zone were declared as red zones by AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Friday.

As per the data maintained by the AMC, as on Friday, Saraspur-Rakhiyal has a total of 93 positive cases which includes 82 cases reported on April 30 and 11 cases on May 1.

Similarly, Asarwa in the Central zone has a total of 101 positive cases including 87 reported on April 30 and 14 on May 1 while Gomtipur reported 82 and 17 cases on April 30 and May 1, respectively with a total of 99 cases, so far.

“In addition to six red zone wards of Jamalpur, Khadia, Shahpur and Dariyapur in the central zone and Danilimda and Behrampura in the south zone, three more wards are declared as red zones. This is based on the number of recent cases,” said Vijay Nehra.

As many as 1,990 out of the 3011 total positive cases in Ahmedabad – constituting 66 per cent– reported till Friday are from these nine wards.

Further, among the red zones, Jamalpur has the highest number of positive cases-635. The area also has one of the largest vegetable and fruit market which was closed down with a spike in COVID-19 cases and later shifted to the outskirts in Jetalpur.

While Khadia has 263 total cases, Dariyapur has 146 and Shahpur has 129. The remaining two wards from south zone- Danilimda and Behrampura — have reported 215 and 309 cases respectively.

Among different zones, central zone has the highest number of cases –1044, followed by south zone with 636 cases. The north zone has 252 cases, the west has 223, east with 204, north west with 56 and south west has the least number of cases — 54.

Rs 4.47 lakh fine collected

With the implementation of a fine of Rs 2,000 for vendors, Rs 5,000 for shopkeepers and Rs 50,000 for supermarket employees for not wearing masks and using sanitisers from Friday, the AMC collected a fine of Rs 4.47 lakh.

A total of 1,590 units were checked by 149 teams and four units were sealed for violating the orders. As per the directive issued by municipal commissioner, licences of the violators will be suspended for three months.

Also, till Friday, 22,126 masks, 4,081 hand sanitizer bottles and 428 banners for vendors were distributed across city.

