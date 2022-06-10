Three men loot valuables worth Rs 1.6L from govt official’s house: Police

Three men broke into the house of a government official and robbed cash and valuables worth Rs 1.6 lakh, holding her domestic helps at gunpoint, in a posh society in Paldi area of Ahmedabad Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Nutan Society at the house of Alpana Dani, electrical inspector with the Energy and Petrochemical Department, around 3 pm. The men allegedly held her cook Rakhi Shah and house help Veena Vaghela at gunpoint while ransacking the house.

“My husband and daughter left for work in the morning… In the afternoon, I left for beauty parlour, while Rakhi and Heena were working at my house. Around 3 pm, when I returned, I saw the main door locked from inside. When I knocked on the door, I heard cries of ‘bachao, bachao’ and three masked men barged out of the main door… they ran towards a motorcycle parked on the roadside. One of them threatened me with a pistol and all of them sped away,” said Dani in her complaint.

“My househelp Heena told me that they were working in the kitchen when the three men entered from the side door and held them at gunpoint. They then ransacked the house, looting cash and valuables,” said Dani in her police complaint.

A senior official of Paldi Police Station informed the Indian Express that an FIR under IPC 392 for robbery, 452 for house tresspas and sections of the arms act has been lodged against unknown persons but no arrest has been made yet.