Three men drown in Bhogava river

Three persons from Ahmedabad drowned in a river in Surendranagar on Sunday night, when they had arrived at a temple site for Navratri celebrations.

According to police, the incident occurred in Juni Morwad village under Chuda Taluka of Surendranagar, when a family had come from Ahmedabad to visit the Ramdevpir temple in the village on the occasion of Ashthami. The Ramdevpir temple has been built on the banks of Bhogava river, which turns into a centre of attraction for devotees every year during Navratri celebrations.

“A family from Vatva of Ahmedabad had come to the Juni Morwad village to take blessings in the temple. After the puja ceremony, a 40-year-old man from the family tried to swim in the river but started drowning,” said a police officer at Limbdi town of Surendranagar.

“To save him, two more men of the family jumped into the river, but they, too, were swept away by the current of the river,” the police officer added. The deceased have been identified as Bijal Gariya (40), Navghan Gariya (30) and Amit Gariya (13), all residents of Vatva in Ahmedabad.

“After they started drowning, a few locals tried to help but failed to save them or retrieve their bodies. Later, a team of divers recovered the three bodies floating in the Bhogava river on Monday morning,” said the official.