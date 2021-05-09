Three MBBS doctors held from Surat, Jamnagar for Remdesivir black marketing

On May 4, police had arrested 26-year-old Jay Shah near Kargil Petrol Pump on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway in Ahmedabad’s Sola area with six vials of Remdesivir. The accused was allegedly going to sell the anti-viral drug in the black market. (File Photo)

The Ahmedabad police Sunday arrested an MBBS doctor from Jamnagar-based GG Hospital for his alleged involvement in a Remdesivir black marketing racket. Two MBBS doctors from Surat and as many touts have been also arrested by the police for the sale of the antiviral injections in the black market at an exorbitant price amid the pandemic.

According to the police, Dr Dharmesh Baldania, an MBBS doctor pursuing MD course and practising at Guru Gobind Singhji (GG) Hospital in Jamnagar, was held by a Sola High Court police station team. Dr Baldania, police said, had sold four Remdesivir vials in powder form to a doctor in Surat at Rs 8,500 each, which was then handed over to a tout in Ahmedabad. Two other MBBS doctors — Dr Milan Sutaria and Dr Kirti Kumar Dave — were also arrested in the same case earlier by the police.

On May 4, police had arrested 26-year-old Jay Shah near Kargil Petrol Pump on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway in Ahmedabad’s Sola area with six vials of Remdesivir. The accused was allegedly going to sell the anti-viral drug in the black market.

During investigation, police found that Shah had allegedly procured four portions of the Remdesivir drugs in powder form from Dr Sutaria in Surat and two others in liquid form from a tout, Ruhi Pathan, in Juhapura of Ahmedabad.

“Shah claimed he had procured the drugs from Dr Sutaria at Rs 12,000 for each vial and it was transported through courier. When Dr Sutaria was held, he told police that he got these drugs from Dr Kirti Kumar Dave in Surat at the rate of Rs 9,500 each. When we arrested Dr Dave, he told us that it was initially Dr Baldania who sold him the drugs at Rs 8,500 each. We have arrested all three doctors, Shah and Ruhi in this case till now. Further investigation is going on,” a police official at Sola High Court police station said.

All five accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 420 for fraud and under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Essential Commodities Act.