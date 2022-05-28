Three killed, over 90 injured in separate road accidents across Gujarat

Three people were killed and over 90 were injured in four separate accidents in Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Patan, and Narmada on Thursday. In the first incident, three persons, including a child, died in a road accident in Idar of Sabarkantha when two motorcycles collided with each other on Thursday and Friday.

According to police, the accident occurred on the Valasana-Idar road when a motorcycle carrying a five-year old child and another adult male collided with a motorcycle carrying another male passenger. All three were killed in the accident.

“The deceased child is aged around 5 years while one of the male victims is aged between 20-25 years and the other is aged around 40 years. We are yet to identify the bodies and as of now, an accidental death report has been filed in the matter,” said an official at Himmatnagar Rural PS.

In the second incident, as many as 22 persons were injured after a private luxury bus ferrying a “marriage party” hit a divider and overturned on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway on Thursday morning.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Two luxury buses carrying the groom’s family members had left from Deesa in Banaskantha around 4 am for Ahmedabad. Around 7 am, the bus driver lost control and hit the divider near Bhasariya village due to which the vehicle overturned. As many as 22 persons were injured including the groom’s father, mother and sister,” read a police complaint filed at Langhnaj police station of Mehsana against an unknown bus driver for rash driving.

In the third incident, over 25 persons were injured after a luxury bus crashed into a loading mini truck on the Santalpur highway in Patan on Friday morning.

According to police, a private bus was travelling from Rajasthan to Kutch when it crashed into a parked mini truck on the highway in Santalpur of Patan. Police said that the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In the fourth accident, over 50 passengers were injured when a state transport bus overturned near Samarpada Sidi village in Narmada on Friday noon.