Three killed in bike-truck collision in Kutch

Three persons died in an accident when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a truck in Bhachau of Gandhidham city in Kutch Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 2:30 pm on Tuesday on the national highway near Vondh village.

The victims have been identified as Aniruddh Patel, his uncle Jagdish Patel, residents of Radhanpur of Patan and Jigar Patel from Kalol in Gandhinagar.

“The three victims were working in an oil company in Ramdev Pir village in Bhachau and were staying in Vondh village on rent. On Tuesday afternoon, the three were returning to work from home when their bike collided with a truck. While Aniruddh and Jagdish died at spot, Jigar Patel was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigation is on,” said a police official at Bhachau police station.

In another accident on Monday, a 40-year-old man riding a motorcycle died when a State Transport (ST) bus came from wrong side on the Adalaj-Zundal road in Gandhinagar and mowed him down.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8:45 am when the deceased Satish Rannchod, a resident of Zundal and his friend Dashrath Thakor, a resident of Sabarmati, were travelling towards Adalaj.

“We were flung from the bike due to the impact. After the accident, we were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Satish dead ,” said the victim Dashrath in his complaint.