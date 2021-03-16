Three held for ruckus outside BJP MLA’s house in Vadodara

Shortly after being rebuked by the patrol team, one of the youths reached Mohile’s residence, banged on its gates and screaming expletive, police said.

Three youths from Akota area have been arrested under “preventive action” of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Monday for creating a ruckus outside the residence of Akota BJP MLA Seema Mohile in Vadodara.

According to the police, a patrol team of the Gotri police station that was passing by a road near Mohile’s house chased away a group of youth loitering on the streets around 11 pm on Sunday. Shortly after being rebuked by the patrol team, one of the youths reached Mohile’s residence, banged on its gates and screaming expletive, police said.

ACP, D Division, AV Rajgor said, “The youth misunderstood the police action as a complaint from the local MLA Seema Mohile. So, one of them landed at her residence and demanded explanation.” A police team later reached the spot and tracked down the youth and two others accompanying him. They were taking into custody under Section 151 of CrPC for preventive action and later released on bail.

Mohile said, “The youth threatened he could ‘kill’. So, I immediately called the police and they promptly responded.”