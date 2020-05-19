Three held for duping 300 migrants with fake train tokens for money

The police have booked the three accused under severtal sections of Indian penal code. (Representational) The police have booked the three accused under severtal sections of Indian penal code. (Representational)

Three persons were arrested on Monday for duping 300 migrant workers to the tune of Rs 3 lakh by offering them fake tokens, claiming it would register them for a seat in special Shramik trains going to Uttar Pradesh.

According to Ramol police, the three accused — Sanjay Shrikant Mishra, a resident of Nikol village in Ahmedabad, Aditya Shukla, a resident of Nikol and Ashok Singh Rajput, a resident of Odhav in Ahmedabad — were arrested on Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, K S Dave, in charge officer of Ramol police station, said, “To ensure that the thousands of migrant workers stranded in Ahmedabad reach their homes safely, the administration has tied up with an NGO Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Parishad to prepare a list of the workers and register them for the trains. The NGO issues token to each worker so that they can be seated in state transport buses as per their number and then taken to Kalupur railway station to be ferried home in Shramik special train. In that regard, the three accused made duplicate copies of the tokens and sold them to the migrant workers for Rs 1,000 each. They managed to sell as many as 300 token from May 14 to May 15 earning Rs 3 lakh of hard earned money of workers and were arrested on Monday for the fraud.”

The complainant in the case is Dinesh Singh Kushwaha, one of the members of the NGO who has been entrusted with the task of providing tokens to the workers. Kushwaha claimed that on May 16, he realised that hundreds of workers have been issued fake tokens for money when they assembled outside his office in Ramol, demanding to go back to UP.

The police have booked the three accused under Indian penal code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420(fraud), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

