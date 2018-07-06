Three held for daylight Karelibaug ATM heist

The accused had been on the run since the robbery last month. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) The accused had been on the run since the robbery last month. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Three persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the daylight heist from outside and ATM in Karelibaug area of the city last month.

According to police, an accused named Naresh Rawat, alleged to be the mastermind of the heist, claimed that he was a former Indian Army Captain dismissed in February over allegations of domestic violence and polygamy. Police are still verifying these claims.

According to police, Rawat said he hatched the plan when he was posted in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh and recruited the two others – Ashish Jain and Nandkishore Patel – who were in need of money. Rawat had come to Vadodara around six months ago, said police. On June 23, they executed the plan.

“They were professional in their execution. We are still interrogating them to know and reconstruct the crime and if they had any other plans,” said Manoj Sashidhar, Commissioner of Police, Vadodara.

The three had been on the run since the day of the heist. Police had combed through CCTV footage to track their activities based on the description of the car – a black Hyundai, which they had stolen a week earlier to the crime and later abandoned in Fatehpura 3 km away from Muktanand Crossroads in Karelibaug. They realised that the accused had modified the car a bit. Using this lead, they managed to track down the shop from where the accused had tinted the car windows. The shop owner identified Rawat and his accomplices from the CCTV footage.

The Vadodara crime branch and Karelibaug police from Manjalpur made the arrests. Rawat was booked for a case of domestic violence in 2015 at Makarpura police station, said police.

