Three held after girl says she was raped by 18 men in Sabarkantha

Three people are currently under police remand after a 16-year-old girl in a village in Sabarkantha submitted a complaint alleging that she was raped by 18 men at different instances allegedly at her mother’s behest.

However, sources in the Sabarkantha Police told The Indian Express that the victim withdrew her complaint on Saturday but since she is a minor, the police are still investigating the case of sexual assault.

On Thursday, an FIR was lodged against 20 persons including the mother of the victim under IPC 376 for rape, 506 for criminal intimidation and sections of the protection of children against sexual offenses (POCSO) act, for rape.

Out of the 20 accused, 18 men are accused of rape while two women- the victim’s mother and her aunt- are accused of trying to sell her off into prostitution.

In a complaint submitted at one of the police stations in Sabarkantha, the victim had alleged that she was raped by several men who were acquaintance of her mother.

She further alleged that her mother and aunt tried to sell her to a customer in Madhya Pradesh for Rs 12 lakh.

Police had conducted a medical test of the victim on Friday. “Three accused including the mother have been arrested and they are currently in two-day police remand. We are investigating the case,” said a police official .