Gujarat: Three get five years’ rigorous imprisonment for abducting Dalit girl

A sessions court in Nadiad of Kheda on Tuesday sentenced three men to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for abducting a 14-year-old Dalit girl to rape her in March 2021.

According to police, the three men, all residents of Kheda, were convicted by a court of Nadiad additional sessions judge DR Bhatt. Police said that the three men abducted the victim girl on March 2 last year from her residence in Nadiad and then confined her to a house in Mahmedavad of Kheda.

The three men were booked under IPC sections 363 for abduction, 366 for abducting a woman to compel her for marriage, 120b for criminal conspiracy, 354 for sexual assault, 354a (1) for assault on woman to outrage her modesty and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) prevention of atrocities act and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) act.

“The three persons had lured the girl and abducted her. After abducting her, one of the accused tried to wrongly touch the child. After the three were arrested, the police filed chargesheet under special POCSO case and based on the statements of witnesses and necessary documents, the sessions court convicted the trio. All three men have been convicted and sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment,” said a senior police official in Kheda.