Three flights from Ahemdabad to fly back stranded British citizens home

Three chartered flights will take off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on April 13, 15 and 17 to fly back hundreds of British citizens stranded in India, amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown, said the British High Commission in New Delhi on Friday.

While two chartered flights will take off directly from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad on April 13 and April 15, the third flight will be connected from Hyderabad via Ahmedabad to the United Kingdom.

These three flights are part of the 19 chartered flights which will ferry as many as 5,000 stranded British citizens from different cities of India such as Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Chennai and Amritsar from April 8 to April 20. Earlier, seven flights from Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi were arranged to fly back the stranded citizens between April 8 and 12.

“We can confirm 12 more charter flights to bring British travellers back home – on top of the flights already launched. We are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the Government of India on this. Getting people home as quickly as possible remains our absolute priority,” said Jan Thompson, acting High Commissioner to India.

As per the officials of the British High Commission, the chartered flight services are for UK travellers who normally reside in the UK and their direct dependants. A number of seats will be reserved for those deemed vulnerable.

To book flight and register their details, the British nationals are requested to go through the webpage https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/india.

