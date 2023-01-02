scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Three of family killed in fire in Ahmedabad

The deceased have been identified as Jayesh Vaghela, 40, his wife Hansa, 35 and their son Rehan, 8.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Three members of a family were killed in a fire that broke out in their house in the Shahpur area of Ahmedabad early Monday morning. The cause of the fire was not known yet as the police called a forensic science laboratory team to find it.

The deceased have been identified as Jayesh Vaghela, 40, his wife Hansa, 35 and their son Rehan, 8. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Jayesh was working with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as a sanitation worker and was allotted the house.

“The incident might have happened around 5 am, the fire station in Shahpur was called at 5:15 am. When the fire team was dousing the fire, someone in the vicinity informed them that the three people in the house had not come out of the house. Then we went to the first floor of the house where the fire had started, and found three bodies just behind the bedroom door,” said Om Jadeja, divisional fire officer of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES).

The neighbours heard the scream for help in the morning and called the fire department.

“The three might have got unconscious due to the smoke and heat, and then were burnt to death in the fire. They endured third-degree burns and the body of the child was found charred. The whole room was charred to pieces,” added Jadeja.

GR Gadhvi, the investigating officer at the Madhavpura police station, where a case of accidental death was registered, told The Indian Express, “No reason for the fire has been found out yet. Some short-circuit might have happened in the room. The FSL team is yet to come to carry out the investigation. The postmortem report is yet to come. The building has two floors plus the ground. Two other family members were staying on the ground floor and the second floor. At around 5 am, they woke up hearing the screams.”

This is the second incident of a fatal fire accident in the city in the last three days. On December 31, a caretaker couple were killed following a fire accident at an eye care centre in the Naranpura area.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 15:47 IST
Tamil Nadu: Youth dies after drinking alcohol for first time to celebrate New Year’s Eve

