Three fall to death in 24 hrs in separate incidents

Three people, including a woman, fell to their death within 24 hours in three separate incidents at an under-construction building and two residential buildings in Ahmedabad, police said.

In the first incident, Kalpesh Sarangi (21), a native of Banswara in Rajasthan, allegedly fell from the lift shaft on the seventh floor of under-construction building site “Ananta” in Tragad village in Sabarmati area of Ahmedabad on Saturday night.

“As per other workers, the victim was working on the seventh floor when he accidentally fell in the open lift shaft around 9.30 pm and died on the spot due to severe injuries. An accidental death report has been filed at Sabarmati police station,” read a statement from the Ahmedabad Police control room.

In another incident, Ramesh Singh Baghel (26), a native of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly fell from the fourth floor of A block building of Kailash Rejoice Society in Naroda on Saturday evening. Police said he was painting the wall of the lift, when he accidentally slipped and fell on the terrace of second floor.

“The victim was rushed to civil hospital where a team of doctors declared him brought dead. An accidental death report has been filed at Naroda police station,” read the statement.

In the third incident, Zarna Dattani (21), a resident of Lal Krishna Apartments in Nikol of Ahmedabad, accidentally fell from the balcony of her fourth-floor flat on Saturday morning while she was doing cleaning work.

“The victim was rushed to civil hospital after she slipped from her balcony while using a broom to clean. She was announced brought dead by doctors. An AD report has been filed at Nikol PS,” read the statement.