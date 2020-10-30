Three Delhi-based businessmen duped of Rs 16 lakh in Ahmedabad

Taking cognizance, police have booked a case against Imran, Suresh Mota and Rahul under Indian penal code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (fraud) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Three Delhi-based businessmen were duped of Rs 16 lakh in Ahmedabad on Thursday after they had come to the city for a business deal.

According to police, Satish Kumar Garg (56), Ashok Kumar Taneja, both residents of Sagra village in old Delhi, and Rajkumar Gandhi from Greater Noida had arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday to do a business transaction of new currency notes with old ones at a commission rate. However on Thursday evening, as the trio reached a hotel near Shantipura in Sarkhej area, they were duped of Rs 16 lakh allegedly by three persons named Imran Khan Pathan, Suresh Mota and Rahul.

As per a first information report lodged at Sarkhej police station on Thursday night, the three victims were contacted by Imran Khan in Delhi a few days ago.

“We were told by Imran that there is a person called Suresh Mota from Mandvi in Kutch who can get us old currency notes in exchange of Rs 2,000 notes for 10% commission in Ahmedabad. Since we have had business in Ahmedabad, I, Ashok and Rajkumar boarded a train and arrived in the city on Wednesday morning and booked a hotel. Imran told us that he would make us meet Suresh along with bundles of old currency notes in Sarkhej on Thursday evening,” said Garg in his complaint.

Old Delhi area has a market of old currency notes and the victims claimed that they were lured by the accused to get them old notes of Rs 1, 2 or Rs 5 value in exchange of new notes of Rs 2,000 denomination.

“On Thursday around 7 pm, we reached Sima Hotel in Shantipura of Sarkhej where we had brought Rs 16 lakh in cash. Over there, Imran asked us to keep the cash in the car of Suresh Mota and then invited us to eat at the hotel. So we three, Imran and Suresh went to the hotel to eat, while Suresh’s driver named Rahul was in the car. By the time we came out of the hotel around 8.15 pm, Rahul had left with the car and our money,” said Garg.

Taking cognizance, police have booked a case against Imran, Suresh Mota and Rahul under Indian penal code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (fraud) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

“A case has been lodged and we have seized CCTV footage of the hotel. No arrests have been made yet,” said a police official at Sarkhej police station.

