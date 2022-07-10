Three dead, four injured as ‘speeding’ truck hits van near Ahmedabad

Three people died and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a van on the Pipali-Vataman highway in Dhandhuka taluk on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, the police said.

Officers said the accident occurred on Sunday morning when a Maruti Eeco van carrying seven people was travelling towards Kheda from Bhavnagar on the state highway. According to the police, a speeding truck hit the van in a head-on collision, killing three people on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Gohil (41), Sukhabhai Makwana (40) and Raju Khambalia (40), all residents of Sihor taluka in Bhavnagar. The Pipali-Vataman highway is a two-way stretch often used to travel between Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad.

“The victims were traveling towards Kheda when the vehicle hit a truck in the Dhandhuka area. With the help of local residents, all seven persons were taken out. Three died on the spot. The remaining four people have been shifted to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar where two remain critical,” said a police officer attached to Dholera police station (Ahmedabad rural).

“An FIR is being lodged against the truck driver under sections 304A for causing death due to negligence and 279 for rash driving,” the officer said.