Three-day Vadnagar International Conference: Relics from Vadnagar, Taranga confirm north Gujarat as a major Buddhist centre

FINDINGS OF Buddhist remains of Vadnagar and Taranga in the light of Xuanzang’s (Hiuen Tsang’s) travels in Gujarat in 641 CE by the state and central archaeology departments have reconfirmed that North Gujarat was once an important region which provided firm footing for the development of many Buddhist centres, experts said.

Detailed discussions during the three-day Vadnagar International Conference inaugurated Wednesday in Gandhinagar by archaeology experts working on the sites for nearly last two decades have confirmed Xuanzang’s description of many places he visited to have yielded Buddhist remains including the finding of Vadnagar Monastery that attests his visit to this place in mid-7th century CE as well as a large Buddhist establishment identified at Taranga in the neighbourhood of Vadnagar from where idols of Tara with other Buddhist images have been excavated.

Ruins of a Buddhist monastery have been found during excavation in 2008-09. Square on plan, it measures about 14.04 m x 14.04 m in area with an open courtyard in the middle. The square courtyard, surrounded by cells on all sides, had only nine cells originally.

Archaeological evidences like presence of RPW and Coins of Bhumak indicate that the monastery came into existence around 1st-2nd century CE and continued till the end of 8th century CE, with later expansions towards east and South.

“Among Buddhist remains from the Vadnagar monastry were replica of a stupa in terracotta, a broken head of Buddha and a carved Buddhist tale on stone, burnished black and grey ware, inscribed potsheds and terracotta sealings, seals impressions as well as objects of foreign origin or influence that were recovered from Vadnagar,” former director of Archaeology and Museum, Gujarat government Y S Rawat told The Indian Express.

Excavations at Vadnagar have revealed that in the second phase the monastery was furnished with erecting with proper planning in relation to the monastery.

Adding to these reconfirmations, Abhijit Ambekar, deputy superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shared that the excavation at Vadnagar has revealed 34 terracotta sealings reported from a partially exposed circular Stupa structure is significant as after deciphering the letters, it matches with the first word found in one of the ancient relic caskets of Devnimori, Aravalli district, North Gujarat (the relic casket reported from inside the Mahastupa).

Another important location connecting Gujarat to Buddhism is Taranga hill, in Mehsana district around 30 kms from Vadnagar. Anarta is the most ancient name of north Gujarat. Anartapur was its capital city.

Recent investigations show Taranga could be the Anartapur and may pre date Vadnagar; prior to 4th-3rd century BCE, Archaeology experts working on this site revealed.

“Recent exploration of the area revealed presence of a cyclopean wall running on the peaks of Taranga. This fort could have been the ancient giri-durga of Anarta mentioned in a 9th century AD inscription. Evidence of cave dwellings beside the fort on the western slopes of three hill could be a Buddhist sanctuary of the early phase of Buddhism. Until the recent findings, it was believed that Buddhist occupied the site around 8th-9th century AD and they established a temple of Goddess Tara, hence the hill owes its name to the Buddhist Goddess Tara,” Rawat shared in one of his presentations on Taranga Thursday.